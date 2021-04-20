Thermal Energy International to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Thermal Energy International Inc. ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TMG), an innovative cleantech company and global provider of energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April, 21 at 10:30 AM EST. William Crossland, Chief Executive Officer of Thermal Energy, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40599

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Thermal Energy International, and to watch CEO, William Crossland's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc., ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2020 and 2019, is an established global supplier of proprietary, proven energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. We save our customers money and improve their bottom line by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Our customers include many Fortune 500 and other leading multinational companies across a wide range of industry sectors.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm, and by providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, we can deliver unique turnkey projects with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's proprietary products include: GEM™ - Steam Traps, FLU-ACE® - Direct contact condensing heat recovery, HEATSPONGE - Indirect contact condensing heat recovery systems, and DRY-REX™ - Low temperature biomass drying systems.

Thermal Energy has engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, Italy and China. TEI's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG.

For more information, visit our website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Devin Crockett or Liz Fisher

Title: Marketing Manager, Thermal Energy International Inc.

Canada: 613-726-6776

UK: +44 (0)117 917 217

Email: [email protected]

