Charles River Associates (CRA) Enhances Life Sciences Practice

[url="]Charles+River+Associates[/url] (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing [url="]economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services[/url], today announced [url="]Tony+Bower[/url] has joined as a Vice President in its Life Sciences practice. Dr. Bower will be based in CRA's San Francisco office."We're pleased to welcome Tony," said CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer [url="]Paul+Maleh[/url]. "His presence will greatly enhance the strong team of life sciences experts we have on the West Coast."Life Sciences Practice Leader [url="]Greg+Bell[/url] said, "Tony is a proven leader in helping companies navigate market access challenges. His background will complement the services that CRA provides to our clients in the healthcare and technology spaces."Dr. Bower has 25 years of market access experience as a consultant to, and executive in, the biotechnology industry in the United States and abroad. His expertise encompasses pricing strategy, market access, outcomes research and, generally, scaling and improving the effectiveness of growing pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Dr. Bower has worked on more than 35 products in the United States and globally in rare disease, large retail markets, and oncology.In addition to establishing his own consulting firm, Dr. Bower held leadership roles in large commercial entities such as Amgen, and small to midsize biotech companies such as Synageva Biopharma. At Synageva, he was brought in as Vice President to build out a new organization and strategy for pricing, reimbursement, and health economics. At Amgen, while based in Europe, he led pricing and contract strategy development and operational execution for the $3 billion business and established annual pricing guidance by country for dozens of products.Dr. Bower published peer-reviewed articles and monographs during his tenure as Senior Economist at RAND Corporation and also published outcomes research while at Amgen, ALZA, and Synageva. He holds a PhD degree in Economics from Stanford University.The CRA Life Sciences Practice works with leading biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies; law firms; regulatory agencies; and national and international industry associations. We provide the analytical expertise and industry experience needed to address our clients' toughest issues. We have a reputation for rigorous and innovative analysis, careful attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively as part of a wider team of advisers.Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in [url="]economic%2C+financial+and+management+consulting+services[/url]. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at [url="]www.crai.com[/url]. Follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Facebook[/url].

