>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

PCTEL Joins TCCA, The Critical Communications Association

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:PCTI +0%


PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology including purpose-built antennas and test and measurement solutions for public safety communications, has announced its membership of TCCA, the global representative organisation for the critical communications sector.



A global company headquartered in the United States, PCTEL designs and manufactures antennas and test and measurement solutions for critical communications applications. Public safety fleets worldwide rely on PCTEL antennas for high performance P25, TETRA, DMR, FirstNet/LTE, and 5G connectivity. First responders depend on these networks for in-building communications. PCTEL’s innovative public safety network testing solution makes it easy to ensure reliable indoor coverage.



“PCTEL is excited to join TCCA’s global community of industry leaders,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s Chief Operating Officer. “PCTEL is at the forefront of several important trends in critical communications, including 5G technology, public safety broadband, and the growing demand for reliable radio coverage in buildings. Together with TCCA, we can help to enable reliable critical communications connectivity worldwide, both indoors and out,” added Bharadwaj.



“PCTEL’s expertise across the range of wireless technologies will enable the company to bring much knowledge to TCCA, particularly relating to the US market,” said Tony Gray, TCCA Chief Executive. “With FirstNet leading the field in public safety broadband implementation, and with TETRA steadily increasing its footprint in North America, PCTEL’s experience will be a highly valuable resource. We look forward to their participation in our work.”



About TCCA



On behalf of its members, TCCA represents all standard mobile critical communications technologies and complementary applications. Our members are drawn from end users, operators and industry across the globe. We believe in and promote the principle of open and competitive markets worldwide through the use of open standards and harmonised spectrum. We drive the development of common global mobile standards for critical broadband and maintain and enhance the [url="]TETRA[/url] Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) standard. TCCA is the [url="]3GPP+Market+Representation+Partner[/url] for critical communications and our members actively contribute in 3GPP working groups. TCCA supports the [url="]ETSI+MCX+Plugtests%26trade%3B%2C[/url] is a member of the [url="]MCS-TaaSting[/url] project, and supports the Mission Critical Open Platform ([url="]MCOP[/url]) project. To find out more, please visit [url="]www.tcca.info[/url]



Follow us [url="]%40TCCAcritcomms[/url] [url="]%40CritCommsSeries[/url]



About PCTEL



PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built [url="]Industrial+IoT+devices[/url], [url="]antenna+systems[/url], and [url="]test+and+measurement+solutions[/url]. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.



For more information, please visit our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F[/url].



PCTEL® is a registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2021 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005255/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)