Playgon Games Announces Investor Webinar to Provide Business Progress Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webinar conference call on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00pm EST. The webinar will feature CEO Darcy Krogh and COO Steve Baker who will provide an update on the Company's commercialization strategy since the Company received its Malta Gaming Association License earlier this year. A question and answer session will follow at the end of the presentation.

To register for the investor webinar, please visit click here (full link: http://bit.ly/playgon).

If you would like to submit questions in advance, please email [email protected].

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

