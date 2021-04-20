Asia Broadband Advances Gold Mine Property Purchase Negotiations with Mapping and Rock Sampling Assay Results

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received mapping and rock sample assay results during the ongoing due diligence process regarding the Letter of Intent to acquire a historic production gold mine property and on-site processing facilities in the prolific mining region of Mascota in Jalisco, Mexico. The 200-hectare Los Reyes property, located approximately 3 kms from the community of Navidad at geographic coordinates 20° 15' - 20° 51” latitude North and 104° 31' - 105° 11” longitude West, has an average elevation of 2,600 meters above sea level. The Los Reyes project has two mine sites, existing infrastructure and a 50-ton per day processing facility operating on 25 hectares of the property. AABB has been strategically broadening its initiative to acquire gold production and high potential gold properties to increase the Company’s physical gold holdings.



To download the complete Los Reyes Preliminary Geological Report, go to:

https://asiabroadbandinc.com/los-reyes/

Per the geological report, non-targeted rock samples were randomly collected throughout the property at the beginning of the due diligence procedures and some of the most significant gold values assayed were 2.53 grams per ton (g/t), 2.25 (g/t) and 2.21 (g/t). The Company is highly encouraged by the viability of these general results that also strongly indicate that targeted drilling samples directed by geophysics data could have significantly higher gold values and concentrations.

In the coming weeks, AABB will be conducting further due diligence and continuing its negotiations to acquire the Los Reyes project that has an estimated $30 million asset value. All efforts are underway to accelerate this turnkey acquisition in order to rapidly advance AABB toward production and begin an expansion program. The Company anticipates negotiating a definitive agreement to acquire the Los Reyes project in the very near future and will release further details at that time.



