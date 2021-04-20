>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:RBLX +0%


Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at [url="]ir.roblox.com[/url]. An online replay, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.



About Roblox



Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 32 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit [url="]corp.roblox.com[/url].



ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005513/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)