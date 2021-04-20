Roblox to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2021

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at [url="]ir.roblox.com[/url]. An online replay, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 32 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit [url="]corp.roblox.com[/url].

