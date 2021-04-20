Winners, Inc. Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Its First Sports Wagering Certificate of Registration From the Indiana Gaming Commission

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today they have received the company's first sports wagering certificate of registration from the state of Indiana.

VegasWinners is now licensed by the Indiana Gaming Commission as a Sports Betting Affiliate able to refer customers in return for commission payments based upon Cost Per Acquisition ("CPA") or Revenue Share ("Rev Share"). Under the CPA model, affiliates are paid a flat fee for each new depositing customer they refer to sports betting and gambling sites. Under the rev share model, the affiliate is actually sharing in the revenue generated by players and is more closely evaluated for suitability. Indiana generates a significant sports betting revenue thanks to its central location, an open-minded regulatory approach, and moderate sports betting tax rate that protects consumers while encouraging sportsbooks to invest heavily in the state. The vast majority of bettors place wagers through Indiana mobile betting apps, and the sustained growth seen in the latter half of 2020 was driven by online betting ranking Indiana # 5 in the United States for sports betting with almost $1.8 billion wagered on sports, trailing only New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Illinois. For additional information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/indiana/sports-betting-revenue/.

"The NFL's announcement last week that it has partnered with multiple sports betting companies is certainly the most significant news in the history of sports betting," said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "Now VegasWINNERS' announcement of our first sports wagering license is enormous and exciting for our company. We hope to have many more sports gaming license announcements to come. These licenses put us in the position to begin partnering with other sports betting partners."

The company is in the process of filing for licenses in every state where sports betting is currently legal. Further, many more states are expected to become legal by the end of this year. The license from the state of Indiana is the first of several others to come in the near future.

"Our intent has always been to be granted official licensure so we can branch out across entertainment and sports by developing content sports betting enthusiasts crave," said Howard Lefkowitz, President of VegasWINNERS. "We have filmed our first show of the VegasWINNERS podcast, which will debut soon, and we have many other exciting things in the works, which we will share in the days to come." He added, "Just know that VegasWINNERS is a multi-revenue model as with most other successful businesses."

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling.

