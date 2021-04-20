Amfil Technologies Inc. Opens Its Sixth Snakes & Lattes Venue Today

ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Amfil Technologies Inc. ( FUNN) provides the following update on the expansion of its Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary.

CEO, Rogen K. Chhabra, visited Snakes & Lattes ‘Tempe’ this past Thursday night and spent Friday and Saturday in Tucson. Final preparations were made to get all systems and equipment ready and complete staff training.

All inspections have passed and Snakes & Lattes ‘Tucson’ will open at 5 PM today (April 20th, 2021). The link to our website with directions and initial operating hours can be found here: https://www.snakesandlattes.com/location/tucson/

The venue is located on University Blvd, just a few steps from the University of Arizona campus and within walking distance to the vibrant downtown Tucson.

The official Grand Opening will be on Friday, April 30th, 2021. The CEO will be there to be part of this exciting moment for the Tucson community and for the shareholders of FUNN. If any shareholders would like to come meet the CEO, they are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] to coordinate. More importantly, shareholders will have the opportunity to meet the team that is making this brand so successful. “They have worked selflessly and tirelessly these past several months to make Snakes & Lattes Tucson not only a reality, but a showpiece for our brand. Our company is our people, and I am honored to lead such a dedicated staff,” said CEO Rogen Chhabra.

Mr. Chhabra continued, “This 6th location marks a new milestone in our expansion efforts. It will be the tip of the iceberg for expansion as the world returns to normal post-pandemic times. We continue to learn with every new location, and work towards identifying, procuring, constructing, hiring and opening locations in a more efficient and less resource restricted process.”

Anyone with information on suitable locations to continue expanding is encouraged to reach out. We look forward to serving the communities where we are currently located, as well as all the additional communities we plan to bring Snakes & Lattes to and serve in the future.

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

For further updates from the Snakes & Lattes and its parent company, Amfil Technologies Inc.

For more information regarding the company, and its related subsidiaries

Amfil Technologies Inc. www.amfiltech.com

Snakes & Lattes Inc. www.snakesandlattes.com

Interloc-Kings Inc. http://www.interloc-kings.com

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario, 2 in Arizona (Tempe, Tucson) and 1 in Chicago, Illinois. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). FUNN DIspensaries, Inc. was incorporated as a Canadian Federal Corporation in January 2021. FUNN dispensaries is entering the Canadian cannabis dispensary market with its first dispensary expected to open by summer of 2021 and a goal of significant expansion throughout Canada.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results, new features or services, or management strategies) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Market or Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should,", "will", "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "confident," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results, such as the Company's ability to finance, complete and consolidate acquisition of IP, assets and operating companies, could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company such as a result of various factors, including future economic, competitive, regulatory, and market conditions. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

