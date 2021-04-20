Consolidated Communications Rolls Out New Fiber Internet Network to 5,000 Residents in Montpelier and Brattleboro, Vermont

[url="]Consolidated+Communications[/url] (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, recently completed the first 5,000 network upgrades in Brattleboro and Montpelier, Vt., as part of the company’s five-year plan to expand its fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.Consolidated’s plan to upgrade 50,000 passings in Vermont to symmetrical, gigabit fiber this year is off to a fast start. Thousands of residents in Brattleboro and Montpelier now have access to faster, more reliable gigabit Internet. This will improve customers’ remote work and remote learning experiences by allowing them to create and upload high-bandwidth content, connect multiple smart-home devices without latency, and more. Consumers can also sign up for video content available through one of Consolidated’s streaming partners with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on any device.“These builds demonstrate Consolidated’s commitment to bringing the best Internet experience to our Vermont customers,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer product management. “This fiber expansion is just the start of our aggressive five-year build plan. We are continuing to make significant investments in our network throughout the Green Mountain State.”The company will expand FTTP service to more than 200,000 Vermont passings by 2026. Of those, 50,000 locations are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.Additional builds are also underway in New Hampshire, California, Maine, Minnesota, Illinois and Texas. Last December, [url="]Consolidated+announced[/url] plans to upgrade 1.6 million locations across its 23-state footprint to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds over a five-year period, including more than 1 million locations in Northern New England.For more information on fiber services in Brattleboro, visit [url="]consolidated.com%2FBrattleboro[/url], and visit [url="]consolidated.com%2FMontpelier[/url] for information on services in Montpelier.[url="]Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc[/url]. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit [url="]www.consolidated.com[/url] for more information.

