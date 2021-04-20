>
Henry Schein to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

April 20, 2021


Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and will provide a live webcast of its earnings conference call on the same day beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, and Steven Paladino, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Investors can access the call by visiting [url="]www.henryschein.com%2FIRwebcasts[/url]. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.



About Henry Schein, Inc.



Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 [url="]Team+Schein+Members[/url] worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based [url="]dental[/url] and [url="]medical[/url] practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support [url="]dental+laboratories[/url], [url="]government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics[/url], as well as other alternate care sites.



Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.



A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.



For more information, visit Henry Schein at [url="]www.henryschein.com[/url], [url="]Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein[/url], and [url="]%40HenrySchein+on+Twitter[/url].

