American Battery Metals Corporation to Present at Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Virtual Conference on Earth Day April 22

CTO Ryan Melsert to Participate on Emerging Innovations Panel

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Virtual Conference on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, at 9:50am EST. The company invites its shareholders and all interested parties to learn more about American Battery Metals Corporation, cleantech, and environmental remediation investment opportunities.

Ryan Melsert, American Battery Metals Corporation's Chief Technology Officer, will participate on a Panel: Emerging Innovations and the Companies Behind Them - 1:00-1:30pm/EST on April 22 Sustainable innovations create a cleaner, healthier, and more stable world which also increases economic growth. This panel will highlight the companies pushing for a paradigm shift in the way our economy functions to create sustainable value.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole and Chief Financial Officer David Corsaut will provide an overview during the presentation of the Company's construction and timeline for its 20,000-metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant and its unique position to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. He also will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the Conference. American Battery Metals Corporation's presentation will begin at 9:50am Eastern Time on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Benzinga hosts investor conferences focused on clean technologies, also known as "cleantech", which are technologies that foster positive environmental outcomes such as reduced energy usage, water resource stewardship, and minimization of waste. Industry leaders around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the demand for these technologies rises globally each year.

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Companyis uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced thegroundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

