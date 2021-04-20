>
Morneau Shepell declares April 2021 cash dividend

April 20, 2021 | About: TSX:MSI -0.41%


(TSX: MSI) Morneau Shepell Inc. (the “Company” or “Morneau Shepell”) announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of April 2021, to be paid on May 17, 2021 to holders of record of shares of MSI on April 30, 2021.



Morneau Shepell designates this dividend to be an “eligible dividend” pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.



About Morneau Shepell


Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in more than 160 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit [url="]morneaushepell.com[/url].



https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005099/en/


