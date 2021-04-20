>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

April 20, 2021 | About: DLB +0%

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (:DLB) will release financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2021 after the close of regular trading on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss Q2 fiscal 2021 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Access to the teleconference will be available over the Internet from http://investor.dolby.com/ or by dialing 1-833-789-1331 (or dialing 1-236-714-2740 for international callers), and entering confirmation code 9817368.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, until 8:59 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (international callers can access the replay by dialing 1-416-621-4642) and entering the confirmation code 9817368. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby Laboratories website, http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DLB-F

Investor Contact:
Jason Dea
Dolby Laboratories
415-357-7002
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIxOTgzMiM0MTI4ODgyIzIwMDY3MTE=
a6123d8c-1a1a-4a46-8ef8-18ca7a75feb5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)