Bentley Systems to Announce First Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) ("Bentley Systems" or the "Company"), thecompany, announced today the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences.Bentley Systems will release first quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time that same day through a direct registration link at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fzoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_XcHUVJklTrCeRvyQUGNxNg[/url]. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.bentley.com[/url]. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website.David Hollister, Bentley Systems' chief financial officer, will participate in the Daiwa Corporate Day – Companies Gone Public in 2020 and Beyond Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021.Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems' chief executive officer, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.Greg Bentley will present at the Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and Wednesday, June 16, 2021.A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website.

