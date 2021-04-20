>
Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:CLXT +0%
ROSEVILLE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT), a plant-based technology company, will participate in the following investor and industry conferences during the month of May 2021:2021 American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & ExpoDate: May 4, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central
Format: Featured Session
Presenter: Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer
Conference website hereOppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth ConferenceDate: May 11-12, 2021
Format: Investor 1x1's
Attending: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website hereStephens Food & Ag Disrupted: Public-Private ConferenceDate: May 25-26, 2021
Webcast: Investor Relations website here
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1's
Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website hereFor more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Calyxt management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.About Calyxt[url="]Calyxt[/url] (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.For further information, please contact: Calyxt Media Contact:
Trina Lundblad, Director of Corporate Communications
(612) 790-0514
[email protected]Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Tyson, Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 491-8235
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.usSOURCE: Calyxt

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641057/Calyxt-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-and-Industry-Conferences



img.ashx?id=641057


