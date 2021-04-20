Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central
Format: Featured Session
Presenter: Travis Frey, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer
Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: May 11-12, 2021
Format: Investor 1x1's
Attending: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
Stephens Food & Ag Disrupted: Public-Private Conference
Date: May 25-26, 2021
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1's
Speaker: Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer
