Kohl's Partners with Iconic Brand TOMMY HILFIGER

About Kohl’s

[url="]Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs[/url] (NYSE: KSS) announced today a new partnership to bringmen’s sportswear to more than 600 stores across the country, and an expanded assortment on [url="]Kohls.com[/url] this fall. Tommy Hilfiger, known for creating high-quality apparel that is globally recognized for its classic American cool style, will offer Kohl’s customers an assortment of timeless staples as well as seasonal styles from its men’s sportswear collection. Kohl’s will feature an elevated branded in-store and merchandise experience in nearly 100 stores that punctuates’s iconic red, white and blue aesthetic and furthers Kohl’s modernized store experience.“We are excited to partner with, one of the world’s most recognizable designer lifestyle brands, to bring their iconic assortment of casual essentials to our 65 million customers nationwide,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Known for seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value, thebrand brings consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear. The addition offurther supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s.”Taking inspiration from Americana heritage and pop culture, Tommy Hilfiger has become renowned for reinventing classic style through a fresh, youthful lens. The brand’s elevated and innovative designs offer consumers versatility and function that meet the needs of today’s lifestyle. Beginning this fall, Kohl’s customers will be able to shopmen’s sportswear.The partnership leverages Kohl’s strong nationwide footprint and digital presence to expand Tommy Hilfiger’s connection with consumers across the U.S., engaging more deeply with domesticfans – current and future – by offering rich, innovative digital content and retail experiences.joins a growing list of customer favorite brands at Kohl’s, including, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands’ End, Sephora, and TOMS. Kohl’s continues to foster partnerships with key national brands that further accelerate the company’s position as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle supported by an unmatched portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “strategy,” “preliminary,” “plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on and realize the benefits of our strategic plan, market conditions beyond our control, including the ongoing and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may negatively impact our stock price vis-à-vis industry analyst expectations and the risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit [url="]Corporate.Kohls.com[/url] or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.With a brand portfolio that includesand, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. Theproduct line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under theandbrands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network ofandretail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at.com.PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands includeandour Heritage Brands. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005497/en/