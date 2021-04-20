>
Deluxe to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 6, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:DLX +0%


Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology™ company, will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021 before the market opens. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-866-393-4306 (access code 8787131). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at [url="]www.deluxe.com%2Finvestor[/url]. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 11:30 a.m. ET through midnight on May 13, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (access code 8787131).



About Deluxe Corporation



Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at [url="]www.deluxe.com[/url], [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp[/url], [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe[/url], or [url="]www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxe[/url].

