SJI to Host Virtual Investor Day and Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

April 20, 2021 | About: SJI +0%

FOLSOM, NJ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
[email protected]

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262
[email protected]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI to Host Virtual Investor Day and Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

FOLSOM, NJ, April 20, 2021 – SJI (: SJI) today announced the company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of the company’s Senior Management team, will discuss the company’s strategic value plan and long-term financial targets, as well as its first quarter 2021 earnings results which will be released on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following the market close.

The video webcast of the event, including a question and answer session, will be broadcast via the internet and may be accessed at https://www.sjindustries.com/investors/webcasts-presentations/2021. For those unable to listen to the broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

