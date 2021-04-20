>
ScanSource to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results May 10, 2021

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:SCSC +0%


ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, announced today that it plans to release third quarter fiscal year 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 10, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, May 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, [url="]www.scansource.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available at [url="]www.scansource.com[/url] for 60 days.



About ScanSource, Inc.



ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit [url="]www.scansource.com[/url].




