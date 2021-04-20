>
Berry Global Announces Science-Based Targets to Cut Operational and Supply Chain Emissions

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:BERY +0%


Today, [url="]Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: BERY) announced Science-Based Targets, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to a circular economy in alignment with the worldwide goal of a net-zero economy by 2050. Berry commits to reduce absolute operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 25 percent and supply chain emissions (Scope 3) by 8 percent by 2025 from a 2019 base year.



This milestone reinforces Berry’s efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its operations and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in alignment with the Paris Agreement. Berry is the first North American headquartered plastic packaging converter to have a 1.5 degree Celsius target validated by the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi).



“Advancing the global vision of a net-zero economy means we have to manage our own operations effectively while simultaneously bringing innovative solutions to the market,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO, Berry Global. “Beyond addressing emissions in our operations and our supply chain, we remain focused on helping our customers meet their sustainability goals through plastic products that have a lower carbon footprint than alternative substrates. This achievement would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of all Berry employees.”



Berry has continued investments against its corporate-wide environmental sustainability goals as part of the Company’s Impact 2025 strategy, making strides against its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals. The Company has reduced its market-based GHG emissions intensity 19 percent, and is on track to achieve its goal of a 25 percent reduction in emissions intensity from a 2016 baseline year.



“This is an important milestone in our decarbonization journey, equipping Berry for the transition to a net-zero economy,” said Robert Flores, Berry’s Vice President of Sustainability. “We’re embracing the challenge ahead by decreasing energy demand and purchasing clean energy, enhancing the sustainability of our products, and prioritizing environmentally conscious partnerships and infrastructure.”



Find more information on Berry Global’s sustainability commitments and progress in [url="]the+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Impact+Report+2020.[/url]



About Berry



At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at [url="]berryglobal.com[/url], or connect with us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or [url="]Twitter[/url].

