>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Tallo, HOSA Collaborate to Make Annual Skills Competition and Recognition Accessible to Students Everywhere

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:LRN +0%


[url="]Tallo[/url], the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, and [url="]HOSA-Future+Health+Professionals[/url], a global student-led organization recognized by the Department of Education that actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry, have joined forces to host HOSA’s annual state-level competitive events on Tallo’s platform and expand access to this opportunity for students around the country.



“Tallo’s goal has always been to connect students with opportunities that will make their professional and educational goals a reality,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “We’re proud to partner with HOSA to encourage a healthy spirit of competition and excellence among these high school students and provide them with the recognition they deserve.”



This is the fifth year Tallo and HOSA have partnered to host virtual events, making the competition easily accessible for students in over 30 states. Student members use Tallo to upload videos, powerpoints, and pictures of their presentations or projects for HOSA judges to review. Organization sponsors can then access students’ profiles to review relevant materials and provide valuable feedback, ensuring teens are prepared for the competition. HOSA members from across the country are competing in over 630 events on Tallo this spring, with hopes of moving on to the [url="]International+Leadership+Conference[/url] and competition, which will take place this June virtually.



“HOSA-Future Health Professionals has enjoyed its long partnership with Tallo. Currently, we partner with Tallo to facilitate 18 competitive events, state and national officer applications, and our national scholarship program,” said Dr. Jim Koeninger, Executive Director.



“When the COVID pandemic struck in 2020, HOSA was already using the Tallo platform and was prepared to help our local chapters and chartered associations convert their conferences into a virtual setting. Tallo continues to improve its features and provide new and engaging opportunities to HOSA members,” explained Dr. Koeninger. “Our partnership with Tallo not only provides greater visibility for HOSA chapters, it provides members with opportunities to compete and improve their knowledge and skills, and be recognized at a HOSA Conference. In the wake of a worldwide pandemic, HOSA’s mission of fortifying the global healthcare workforce has never been more important and Tallo has helped ensure that competition can continue even when members are learning remotely.”



The pandemic has made students across the country more aware of the vital roles that healthcare workers play in keeping their communities safe. Tallo and HOSA's partnership encourages these student members to showcase necessary skills, while helping teens discover in-demand, high-growth career fields.



Current HOSA members will be participating in the following competitive events:



Clinical Specialty


Interviewing Skills


Personal Care


Community Awareness


Job Seeking Skills


Public Service Announcement


Health Career Display


Life Support Skills


Research Poster


Health Career


Photography


Medical Innovation


Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking


Health Education


MRC Partnership


Speaking Skills


Healthy Lifestyle


Organizational Leadership



For more information or to apply, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fhosa.org%2Fcompetitive-events-and-tallo%2F[/url]



About Tallo


Over 1.5 million talented individuals use [url="]Tallo[/url] to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access to customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit [url="]www.tallo.com[/url]



About HOSA-Future Health Professionals


HOSA-Future Health Professionals is a global student-led organization that provides a unique program of leadership development, technical skills training and recognition exclusively for middle school, secondary, postsecondary and collegiate students enrolled in health and biomedical sciences. Recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, HOSA enhances the delivery of compassionate, quality health services to meet the needs of the health industry. For more information, go to [url="]www.hosa.org[/url] or contact: [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005459/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)