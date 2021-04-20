Latest AMD Radeon Software Release Expands Remote Gaming Functionality and Enables New Features and Customization Capabilities

– AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 provides customizable installation options, enhanced recording and streaming functionality, PlayReady AV1 support and new stability features –



– AMD Link now enables high-performance remote gaming on Windows PCs in addition to phones, tablets and TVs; new AMD Link Game feature allows another Radeon user to remotely connect to play local multiplayer-supported games –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced AMD Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.4.1, the next edition of its software suite for AMD Radeon graphics, providing gamers, creators and enthusiasts with incredible visual fidelity, ultra-responsive gaming and advanced features to unlock the full potential of their AMD gaming experience.

Developed with gamers in mind, the latest AMD Radeon Software release introduces powerful new features and capabilities to deliver an immersive and complete gaming experience. It features AMD Link1 for Windows®, allowing users to connect to their gaming PC from another Windows PC, as well as from a phone, tablet, or TV, to game from virtually anywhere. It also provides an updated user interface with a number of usability enhancements requested by Radeon gamers, including customized installation options and simplified recording and streaming tools so users can easily capture and share their memorable gaming moments.

“Providing powerful hardware is only half of the equation to deliver the extraordinary, world class AAA, esports and multiplayer experiences gamers have come to expect,” said Frank Azor, chief architect of Gaming Solutions at AMD. “With the new AMD Radeon Software release, our goal was to allow gamers to unlock the full potential of their AMD gaming systems, enabling them to fully immerse themselves in beautiful, hyper-realistic worlds, easily share their latest battles and victories, find new ways to game with friends and customize their gaming experience as they see fit.”



Responsive Gaming, Vivid Visuals & The Complete Experience

AMD Radeon Software is the gateway to unlock the full potential of the AMD gaming experience, designed to deliver responsive gaming, vivid visuals and a complete experience for gamers. Existing features like AMD FreeSync, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost deliver ultra-high framerate, low latency gaming, while features like AMD Radeon Image Sharpening and the AMD FidelityFX developer tools enable incredibly immersive, visually stunning games. Building upon this foundation, AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 provides several new and updated features, including:

AMD Link – A free application to connect a gaming PC with a tablet, phone or TV – and now another Windows-based PC – lets users turn any screen into a gaming powerhouse from virtually anywhere. The new AMD Link Game feature allows users to invite a friend to connect to their PC from another AMD Radeon system to play games that support local multiplayer or split screen mode. AMD Link also offers 144 FPS (max) 2 , higher bandwidth streaming options, support for 5.1 surround sound audio, and reduced streaming latency of up to 60 percent in CS:GO 3 .

– A free application to connect a gaming PC with a tablet, phone or TV – and now another Windows-based PC – lets users turn any screen into a gaming powerhouse from virtually anywhere. The new AMD Link Game feature allows users to invite a friend to connect to their PC from another AMD Radeon system to play games that support local multiplayer or split screen mode. AMD Link also offers 144 FPS (max) , higher bandwidth streaming options, support for 5.1 surround sound audio, and reduced streaming latency of up to 60 percent in CS:GO . Simplified User Interface – Based on community feedback, the latest software release provides several customizable installation options. Gamers can elect to do a full installation or a minimal installation with a streamlined user interface, or a small-footprint, driver-only installation. Additional updates include an improved search bar, the availability of additional gameplay stats on the games tab and more.

– Based on community feedback, the latest software release provides several customizable installation options. Gamers can elect to do a full installation or a minimal installation with a streamlined user interface, or a small-footprint, driver-only installation. Additional updates include an improved search bar, the availability of additional gameplay stats on the games tab and more. Expanded Performance Metrics & Tuning – Users can now view both Radeon graphics and Ryzen™ processor performance metrics from a single location, including CPU utilization, clock speed, temperature, voltage, power consumption, and fan speed, enabling them to better optimize system performance and power efficiency.

– Users can now view both Radeon graphics and Ryzen™ processor performance metrics from a single location, including CPU utilization, clock speed, temperature, voltage, power consumption, and fan speed, enabling them to better optimize system performance and power efficiency. Enhanced Recording and Streaming – Integrating all recording and streaming settings under a single tab, the new AMD Radeon Software release offers scene editor usability enhancements, improved sorting and tagging functionality, and a new wizard 4 to make it easier for entry-level users to begin streaming.

– Integrating all recording and streaming settings under a single tab, the new AMD Radeon Software release offers scene editor usability enhancements, improved sorting and tagging functionality, and a new wizard to make it easier for entry-level users to begin streaming. Color Deficiency Correction 4 – Customizable settings allow users with the three major color vision deficiency conditions – protanopia, deuteranopia and tritanopia – to experience games in more vivid detail without any expected performance impact.

– Customizable settings allow users with the three major color vision deficiency conditions – protanopia, deuteranopia and tritanopia – to experience games in more vivid detail without any expected performance impact. Microsoft® PlayReady AV1 Support 4 , 5 – Support for the open-source, royalty-free PlayReady AV1 hardware-accelerated decode for AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards ensures high-quality, protected content.

– Support for the open-source, royalty-free PlayReady AV1 hardware-accelerated decode for AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards ensures high-quality, protected content. AMD Crash Defender4 – A new stability feature to ensure systems “stay alive,” preserve data and fully recover from potential hangs or crashes in select scenarios. Paired with the AMD Bug Report Tool, Radeon Software can provide a more complete picture of user-submitted issues for quicker resolution by AMD support teams.



Availability

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.4.1 can be downloaded today from the AMD Drivers and Support page.

Supporting Resources

1 AMD Link requires Radeon™ Software version 21.4.1. Game streaming requires phone or tablet which supports Android 7.0 and greater or iOS 12 and greater, anywhere there is a high-speed internet connection. For TV support, Apple TV 4th and 5th generation running tvOS 12.x and greater, or Android TV 7.0 and greater are required. Streaming at 4K requires 4K capable streaming hardware and is compatible with: AMD Radeon™ GCN-based discrete graphics and newer. Supports Windows® 10. Link Game requires an internet connection. Controllers must be compatible with selected game and headset, please consult vendor for compatibility information. GD-159

2 Requires a monitor that supports 144Hz refresh rate and system capable of 144 FPS. GD-186

3 Testing conducted by AMD as of March 29th, 2021 on a test system comprised of a Radeon RX 5700 GPU with Adrenalin 21.4.1 (with AMD Link 4.0), and Adrenalin 21.3.1 (with AMD Link 3.0). Redmi Note 6 Pro Android device used for AMD Link client. While streaming CS:GO using the HEVC encoding @ 20Mbps bit rate, 1080p resolution and 60 fps. RS-357

4 Radeon™ Software Adrenalin Edition 21.4.1 Vivid Gaming color preset and color correction features are available on Radeon™ RX 5000 and 6000 Series Graphics, Ryzen™ 4000 Series Processors with Radeon™ Graphics, and newer with Windows 10 exclusively. Streaming Wizard and Crash Defender features are available with Windows 10 only. AV1 decode support is available on Radeon™ Graphics 6000 series dGPUs exclusively; and requires Windows 10 with KB5000842 updates as well as supported content from streaming services. GD- 187

5 Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players. GD-176

