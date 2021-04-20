Omnicom Health Group Accelerates Data-Driven Healthcare Marketing With Launch Of "Omni Health"

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications group in the world, and part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), announced today the launch of Omni Health.

Omni Health is a unique extension of Omnicom's marketing operating system, Omni. It's the first and only end-to-end healthcare-centric data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare marketers and clients.

Most importantly, Omni Health was engineered to ensure compliant use of sensitive or protected data. The platform integrates key healthcare datasets owned and licensed by Omnicom Health Group – including physician data, medical and pharmacy claims, and prescription coverage data – with consumer data, including demographics, purchasing behavior and media consumption. Furthermore, it can ingest and integrate client data assets.

"Privacy protection in healthcare is essential," said Tom Edwards, Chief Digital Officer of Omnicom Health Group. "We don't just acknowledge that—we're committed to it. We've built privacy protection directly into the platform."

Omni Health implements physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect personal data. It encrypts, anonymizes and secures health data following the latest security standards, while ensuring compliance with applicable privacy regulations including HIPAA and the CCPA. Additionally, no personally identifiable information is ever stored.

With rich data at its core, Omni Health unlocks deeper and more granular insights into professional and patient audiences.

"We can understand customers better and meet them with information more effectively," said Edwards. "Omni Health elevates the value we provide clients by helping us create more personalized, relevant and connected journeys—true omnichannel marketing for health."

The platform also overcomes one of the biggest obstacles to analyzing and actioning on data: usability.

"Until now, a lot of the data we've had in healthcare was siloed," said Christina Kim, Chief Strategy & Analytics Officer at Omnicom Health Group and one of the architects of the platform. "Omni Health solves that by aggregating health and consumer data into a single, intuitive platform. By doing so, we can plan and execute coordinated patient and professional communications, delivering the right media and content experiences across channels."

Given the evolving nature of the digital ecosystem, the platform is also able to accommodate data privacy changes. "We built all of Omni—including Omni Health—assuming a cookie-less future would eventually happen, and that GDPR practices would be globally adopted," said Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson.

