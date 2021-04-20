>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CGI receives global trade award for resiliency

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIB +0% TSX:GIB.A -0.8%

CGI recognized for its technologies and services that helped clients protect and expand their business during a period of uncertainty

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it is the winner of a Leader in Trade Award for Resiliency in the Fintech category from Global Trade Review (GTR), an independent publishing and events company covering the global trade industry. The GTR Leaders in Trade Awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets.

"CGI is honored to receive this award for the resiliency of our solution during such a tumultuous year," said Frank Tezzi, Vice-President, Trade & Supply Chain, at CGI. "Our team and CGI Trade360's digital end-to-end workflow and Software as a Service (SaaS) model supported our clients as they quickly transitioned from on-site to remote work environments at the onset of the global pandemic. We also want to thank our CGI clients for their partnership and collaboration during the pandemic."

About CGI Trade360
CGI Trade360 delivers all of the software, infrastructure and support resources necessary to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered as a software as a service (SaaS), CGI Trade360 enables banks to provide the full range of traditional trade, supply chain (payables, receivables), cash and collateral management services to their customers—anywhere, anytime—on a single, integrated and global platform.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-receives-global-trade-award-for-resiliency-301271867.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)