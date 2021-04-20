>
Megawatt Commissions Geophysical Survey for the Cobalt Hill Project, British Columbia, Canada

April 20, 2021 | About: XCNQ:MEGA -1.3% FRA:WR20 -0.77% OTCPK:WALRF -0.59%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (FSE: WR20) (OTC PINK: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Megawatt") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SJ Geophysics of Delta, BC to conduct a 3D Induced Polarity Survey (IP) at the Company's Cobalt Hill Project. The Cobalt Hill Property consists of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia.

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.)

SJ Geophysics Volterra system is designed to find the best ground contact resistance, providing data density far exceeding industry standards. The survey consists of 22.8 line kilometres and is intended to test a large gold soil anomaly as well as an area where copper – cobalt mineralization was sampled on the property. The survey is tentatively scheduled to begin late May (weather and conditions dependent). The results will be combined with the results of the Company's most recent sampling programs in order to identify the best drill targets.

David Thornley-Hall, CEO of Megawatt, comments: "We look forward to reviewing the results of our IP survey at Cobalt Hill. The data modelling will bring us one step closer to defining and prioritizing a drill program on the property."

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated August 13, 2020) an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel-cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021).

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megawatt-commissions-geophysical-survey-for-the-cobalt-hill-project-british-columbia-canada-301272633.html

SOURCE MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.


