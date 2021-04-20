First Pilot Programs to Begin at Memphis Day Care Centers in April 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today announced the launch of its breakthrough vehicle cloud-based software solutions SafeBus LiveVue™ and SafeBus ETA+™, which enables parents of children being transported to know exactly where and when their child gets on or off the school bus safely, at home or at school.

These new child safety products will complement the Company's current Child Reminder Systems™ line of patented vehicle devices and was developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary SafeBus Technologies, Inc. (WY), acquired by ATWT for cash and stock earlier this year, with closing due on May 31.

The Company will be conducting intensive market trials on school vehicles at three pilot daycare centers, one in Arkansas and two in Memphis, scheduled for install by April 29.

Parents can track both the precise location of the school bus, and its estimated time of arrival (or "ETA"), as well as have a live view of inside the bus, and receive instant text notifications from the bus verifying and confirming that their child safely got on/off the bus, simultaneously on their smartphone.

SafeBus President Stuart Barton said, "We have been working closely with our primary vendor to improve the system's functionality, making it simple for drivers, and easy for parents to use. Now the kids simply get on the bus, and the technology does the rest."

The SafeBus systems utilize proprietary software, along with an installed GPS module, a hi-tech camera, and an NFC reader, mounted on the bus dashboard, to record child passengers as they board or exit the bus. As the child's backpack FOB is read, an instant text notification is sent to the child's parents or guardian, providing positive feedback that their child is safely headed to the school or back home.

SafeBushas specialized in mobile "in-vehicle" IP wireless security solutions for the Education, Senior and Tourism markets, and has worked to develop a suite of unique products and services that will provide invaluable "peace of mind" for parents or guardians. The fit with ATWT's child safety product line is obvious, and immediately provides customers with a lineup of much-needed safety devices.

Darnell Stitts, ATWEC's President and CEO, was optimistic about the potential of the new systems. "As schools and day care centers begin to re-open and resume normal operations this year, we will be there, ready to equip their vehicles with the latest child safety technologies. Not only will we be going after new business, but our existing customer base has been eagerly demanding the tracking system with notifications, and we will be able to immediately upgrade our clients, beginning in 2nd Quarter."For parents, ATWT is offering a much welcomed, user-friendly solution and smartphone app, thus providing the security of knowing the whereabouts of the school bus, and their children's journey from home to school and back. Together, the products provide K-12 schools and day care centers additional child safety while keeping close track of their fleet, in an incredibly competitive market price.Barton continued, "All of us at SafeBus Technologies are excited to be a part of ATWT. Our combined efforts in both child and senior safety during transport is desperately needed. In these uncertain times, the safety of our loved ones is paramount. We will help bring 'peace of mind' to all of our clients."

Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to the Company's launch of its new SafeBus LiveVue™ and SafeBus ETA+™, along with the latest ATWT developments, on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website, www.atwec.com . Information regarding the SafeBus Technologies, Inc. products and services can be found on their website, www.safebustech.com .

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK: ATWT

):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol " ATWT ", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com .

About SafeBus Technologies, Inc. (Private: WY):

SafeBus Technologies, Inc. is a privately held WY corporation providing child safety solutions to schools and day care centers, a $250B market worldwide. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company combines the latest hardware with creative software development to provide safety and security products for school transport vehicles, now in high demand for today's dangerous world. Millions of children travel to school every day, and parents will always worry about their well-being. Bus drivers have great responsibility, and accidents happen, both on the bus and on the road. Schools have been looking for ways to better control their transportation operations, for increased security, for better record-keeping and for improved safety. Founded in 2012, the Company has spent considerable time, effort, and capital designing and developing its new SafeBus Alert™ products, for sale to customers in the US and abroad. The cutting-edge systems include the SafeBus Alert™, SafeBus ETA™ and SafeBus LiveVue™ product lines, targeting day care and K-4 elementary schools that transport children to and from school daily. The Company utilizes the latest iOS technology, is highly affordable and easy to use, and now gives administrators current alerts and accurate reports, while giving parents 'peace of mind' in knowing that their kids are safe. The Company's website is www.safebustech.com .

