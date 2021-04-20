>
Janis F. Kerns Elected Vice President Of Adams Diversified Equity And Adams Natural Resources Funds

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADX +0% NYSE:PEO +0%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) elected Janis F. Kerns as Vice President, effective April 15, 2021. Ms. Kerns also serves as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of the Funds.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)

Prior to joining the Funds in 2018, Ms. Kerns represented closed-end funds and business development companies for over seven years in the Financial Services Practice Group at the law firm of Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough. Ms. Kerns also spent three years as senior counsel in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management. Prior to that, she represented mutual funds for over six years in the Investment Management Practice Group at the law firm of Morrison & Foerster. Ms. Kerns began her legal career as an attorney for investment management firm PaineWebber, Inc. and has more than 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the investment management industry.

"We are pleased to recognize Janis' many contributions to our Funds. She serves as a valuable member of the Funds' senior management team," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

Ms. Kerns holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from Wake Forest University and earned her Juris Doctor from the American University Washington College of Law. She is a member of the bar in Maryland and the District of Columbia, and actively represents the Funds within the closed-end fund industry and the Investment Company Institute.

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther │Director of Shareholder Communications
800.638.2479 │ [email protected]m

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/janis-f-kerns-elected-vice-president-of-adams-diversified-equity-and-adams-natural-resources-funds-301271951.html

SOURCE Adams Funds


