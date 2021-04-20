>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Ping YOUniverse Brings Together Identity Management Leaders and Security Professionals to Solve Real Business Challenges

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:PING -3.23%


[url="]Ping+Identity[/url] (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the first annual [url="]Ping+YOUniverse[/url] (formerly IDENTIFY), an identity security event where security professionals come together to share real-world identity management stories and solutions for improved digital experiences. The event will empower current and prospective Ping Identity customers, security and IAM professionals, IT architects, CISOs and line-of-business owners with actionable examples of how to overcome hybrid IT challenges by leveraging the Ping Intelligent Identity™ Platform.



In addition to customer presentations, Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity, Candace Worley, Ping Identity’s chief product officer, and Richard Bird, chief customer information officer for Ping Identity, will provide the company’s vision around:





  • Going Cloud-first to Improve Business Speed, Agility and Efficiency




  • Innovating the Digital Customer Experience with Identity




  • Taking a Zero Trust Approach to Securing the Enterprise




  • Achieving a Passwordless Experience




Individuals can view the full session details and [url="]register+here[/url] to attend the virtual event for their specific region, including the Americas (April 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MDT), Europe (April 22, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. BST) and Asia Pacific (May 13, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AEST).



“We are excited to introduce Ping YOUniverse as a revamped, even more customer-focused version of our annual user conference,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Attendees will experience an engaging virtual journey, including a detailed look at our product roadmap and real-life customer stories that will help all of our partners deliver the best identity security solutions for their organizations.”



Guest representatives will include Old Mutual Limited, [url="]ProofID[/url], Raising Cane’s, Refinitiv, an LSEG Business, SailPoint, SCL Health, Zscaler and more.



[url="]Submissions+are+now+open[/url] for the fifth annual Identity Excellence Awards, which honor the best-in-class identity projects from global organizations. The deadline to submit an entry is July 30, 2021 and winners will be announced during the fall Ping YOUniverse on October 5, 2021.



About Ping Identity



Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit[url="]+www.pingidentity.com[/url].



Follow Us on Twitter: [url="]%40PingIdentity+%0A[/url]
Join us on LinkedIn: [url="]Ping+Identity+%0A[/url]
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: [url="]PingIdentityTV+%0A[/url]
Like Us on Facebook: [url="]PingIdentityPage[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005360/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)