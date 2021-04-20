Ping YOUniverse Brings Together Identity Management Leaders and Security Professionals to Solve Real Business Challenges











Going Cloud-first to Improve Business Speed, Agility and Efficiency







Going Cloud-first to Improve Business Speed, Agility and Efficiency



Innovating the Digital Customer Experience with Identity







Innovating the Digital Customer Experience with Identity



Taking a Zero Trust Approach to Securing the Enterprise







Taking a Zero Trust Approach to Securing the Enterprise



Achieving a Passwordless Experience







[url="]Ping+Identity[/url] (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the first annual [url="]Ping+YOUniverse[/url] (formerly IDENTIFY), an identity security event where security professionals come together to share real-world identity management stories and solutions for improved digital experiences. The event will empower current and prospective Ping Identity customers, security and IAM professionals, IT architects, CISOs and line-of-business owners with actionable examples of how to overcome hybrid IT challenges by leveraging the Ping Intelligent Identity™ Platform.In addition to customer presentations, Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity, Candace Worley, Ping Identity’s chief product officer, and Richard Bird, chief customer information officer for Ping Identity, will provide the company’s vision around:Individuals can view the full session details and [url="]register+here[/url] to attend the virtual event for their specific region, including the Americas (April 20, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MDT), Europe (April 22, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. BST) and Asia Pacific (May 13, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AEST).“We are excited to introduce Ping YOUniverse as a revamped, even more customer-focused version of our annual user conference,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Attendees will experience an engaging virtual journey, including a detailed look at our product roadmap and real-life customer stories that will help all of our partners deliver the best identity security solutions for their organizations.”Guest representatives will include Old Mutual Limited, [url="]ProofID[/url], Raising Cane’s, Refinitiv, an LSEG Business, SailPoint, SCL Health, Zscaler and more.[url="]Submissions+are+now+open[/url] for the fifth annual Identity Excellence Awards, which honor the best-in-class identity projects from global organizations. The deadline to submit an entry is July 30, 2021 and winners will be announced during the fall Ping YOUniverse on October 5, 2021.Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit[url="]+www.pingidentity.com[/url].Follow Us on Twitter: [url="]%40PingIdentity+%0A[/url]Join us on LinkedIn: [url="]Ping+Identity+%0A[/url]Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: [url="]PingIdentityTV+%0A[/url]Like Us on Facebook: [url="]PingIdentityPage[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005360/en/