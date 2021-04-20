Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Healthcare Coverage Group With Experienced Hire

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Jonathan Guskind has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group, covering medical technology. He is based in New York.

Mr. Guskind joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent more than a decade and most recently helped lead the medical technology coverage effort within the Healthcare Investment Banking group. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he worked in BNP Paribas’ Leveraged and Acquisition Finance group.

“We are thrilled that Jonathan has joined us to further expand our medical technology practice in Healthcare. His deep expertise and insights in the medical technology space are reflected by his outstanding track record of successful outcomes for clients on a broad range of M&A and capital-raising transactions, and we are confident he will continue that success here,” said Mark Francis, Global Head of the Healthcare Group. “Following our other recent additions to the team, Houlihan Lokey now has one of the largest global medtech-focused teams in financial services.”

Mr. Guskind’s hire closely follows the addition of five professionals to the Healthcare team in London earlier this month, including Paul Tomasic as Head of European Healthcare and Andrew Murray-Lyon as Director, as well as the appointments of Keith Barry as Head of Medical Technology in September 2020 and Christian Lunny as Managing Director in April 2020. With these additions, Houlihan Lokey now has five senior professionals covering medical technology in New York, London, San Francisco, and Sydney.

“As M&A activity in the medtech sector, particularly cross-border M&A, continues to increase, it is imperative that we are able to advise our clients around the world with a truly global team,” said Mr. Barry. “Today, we are better-positioned than ever to ensure superior outcomes for our medtech clients, and we’re delighted that Jonathan has joined us in that effort.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s market leadership in M&A and capital markets, its corporate culture, and its clear commitment to build a world-class medtech coverage practice for its clients make for an exciting opportunity. I am excited to join the team, and I look forward to working with Keith, Paul, Christian, Andrew, and the rest of the Healthcare Group to deliver on that commitment to our clients,” said Mr. Guskind.

Houlihan Lokey’s Healthcare Group is among the largest of its kind in investment banking, with more than 50 financial professionals located in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, and London. In 2020, the Healthcare Group was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for U.S. healthcare transactions under $1 billion, based on data from Refinitiv.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

