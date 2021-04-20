Casper Launches New Cooling Collection with Innovative Mattresses Featuring Snow Technology

Casper Sleep Inc., (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR) the award-winning sleep company, today unveiled the Casper Cooling Collection™ – a new line of innovative cooling products designed with the brand’s most technologically-advanced solutions to minimize nighttime overheating.Research from Casper Labs determined that temperature is the most important variable of achieving a quality night’s sleep, with 64% of those surveyed reporting overheating or sweating as their most common temperature problem when sleeping. The Casper Cooling Collection™ was developed in-house with proprietary technology to directly combat this widespread problem and provide tangible solutions to help millions of people achieve a cooler, more comfortable and restful sleep.“We needed to address the overwhelming gap in the market of effective sleep solutions for those who overheat at night," said Philip Krim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Casper. "Our new collection, helmed by our innovative mattresses with proprietary Snow Technology, provides unparalleled offerings for a large segment of consumers. We’re thrilled to present our latest product expansion, backed by rigorous research, testing, and strategic design, to bring better sleep to all.”The full suite of cooling products includes new mattresses with Snow Technology, Hyperlite™ Sheets, Lightweight Duvets, and a Breathable Mattress Protector. The Casper Wave™ Hybrid Snow Mattress and the Casper Nova™ Hybrid Snow Mattress are designed with innovative features that pull heat away from underneath the body. Combined with breathable Airscape™ foam layers, sleepers will stay cool and comfortable from bedtime through morning. The addition of our proprietary Snow Technology provides the same comfort as our existing mattresses, but offers an overall 6 degree cooler sleep made possible by HeatDelete™ Bands that remove 34% more heat for 12+ hours of cooler sleep when compared to the Casper Wave™ Hybrid. The QuickCool™ Cover at the top layer of the mattress delivers an added 24% cooler to the touch feeling upon climbing in bed compared to the Casper Wave™ Hybrid Mattress. After undergoing 150 tests at Casper Labs, this proprietary, four-pronged superior cooling system provides sustained temperature regulation throughout the night.The Casper Cooling Collection™ also features Hyperlite™ Sheets, Casper’s exclusive, one-of- a-kind, TENCEL™ sheets woven in a unique grid to create vent-like structures. Unlike other TENCEL™ sheets, Hyperlite™ Sheets increase airflow consistently throughout the night, providing maximum breathability. The new Lightweight Duvet provides temperature and humidity control without sacrificing plush comfort, while the Breathable Mattress Protector improves the aeration and coolness of the bed by allowing air to flow between your body and the mattress. Compared to standard waterproof mattress protectors whose lamination limits breathability, the Breathable Mattress Protector keeps the mattress safe from wear and tear without compromising temperature. Starting at $1,695 for the Casper Nova™ Hybrid Snow and $2,095 for the Casper Wave™ Hybrid Snow, the full Casper Cooling Collection™ is available at [url="]casper.com[/url] and Casper retail stores across North America, and will be coming soon to several of Casper’s retail partners.To elevate the conversation around practical sleep solutions and highlight the new collection in a humorous and relatable way, Casper unveiled a new brand platform, “Love Your Tomorrow” to celebrate the company’s mission of helping people achieve their best night’s sleep for a better tomorrow. The introduction of the brand platform embodies Casper’s evolutionary shift from changing the way we shop for sleep to reshaping the full sleep experience as an instrumental pillar of wellness.“Through years of innovation, there is one thing that has always been, and continues to be our north star: we are a brand dedicated to bringing people a better tomorrow. “Love Your Tomorrow” furthers Casper’s leading position in the sleep industry, providing consumers with innovative and unrivaled sleep solutions they’re proud to own as we continue to focus on sleep as a pinnacle form of wellness,” said Lisa Pillette, Chief Marketing Officer of Casper.The narrative for “Love Your Tomorrow” comes to life through a creative broadcast campaign featuring Emmy Award-nominated actress and comedian Vanessa Bayer and directed by Wayne McClammy, award-winning director. “Love Your Tomorrow” reframes the notion of how we get a better night's sleep with sharp humor, wit and warmth — seen through the eyes of an eccentric, personified character of “Tomorrow” who visits the cranky, the exhausted, and the hopelessly sleep-deprived to help them achieve a perfect night’s sleep with products from the Casper Cooling Collection™.“As a huge fan of Casper, the leaders in sleep, their mission to improve people’s everyday wellbeing through achieving their best night of sleep really resonated with me,” said actress Vanessa Bayer. “I was thrilled to be part of the "Love Your Tomorrow" brand platform and personify an optimistic character who champions rest and encourages people to take care of themselves. We all need more of that."For more information on the Casper Cooling Collection™ and “Love Your Tomorrow” brand platform, please visit [url="]Casper.com[/url].Casper (NYSE: CSPR) believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

