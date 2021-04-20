Spok GoÂ® Drives Secure Communication at SouthcoastÂ® Health

[url="]Spok%2C+Inc.%2C[/url] a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, announced that Southcoast® Health has selected the [url="]Spok+Go%26reg%3B[/url] cloud-native communication platform to drive secure communication across the health system. Southcoast Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system with multiple access points, offering an integrated continuum of health services throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With 815 beds, the health system includes three hospitals and now also includes Southcoast Behavioral Health.The organization has been a Spok customer for more than two decades and over the course of that relationship has used Spok solutions for clinical communication. By initially leveraging Spok Smart Suite, and adding Smart Web, Smart Speech, and Messenger, Southcoast has maintained more than 250 on-call schedules, 300 code and message teams, and has consolidated multiple telemetry alerts from all three of its hospital campuses to a single telemetry board at one location. As a result of the extensive usage of Spok Care Connect® in their contact center, the health system’s natural next step was to expand with Spok Go, the unified communication platform, purpose-built in the cloud.“When choosing a secure and clinical communication partner it was important for us to continue to build upon our technology ecosystem in order to strengthen our communication capabilities,” said Jim Feen, chief information officer at Southcoast Health. “Bringing Spok Go into our communication technology mix was the natural next step to ensure reliable, secure messaging between providers and staff.”The organization plans to leverage Spok Go system wide and is looking to capitalize on secure, two-way messaging between providers. This capability will incorporate directory and on-call scheduling information to ensure messages reach the right provider or staff member rapidly."When it comes to healthcare communication technology, we understand just how important it is for messages to be reliable and secure,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “We are honored to continue our trusted partnership with Southcoast Health through our next-generation technology, Spok Go, and for this distinguished health system to see the reliability and efficiency that our cloud-native platform will bring to their providers.”Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients’ lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit [url="]spok.com[/url] or follow [url="]%40spoktweets+[/url]on Twitter.Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

