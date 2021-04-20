>
Huron Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:HURN -0.27%


Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.



James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).



The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.huronconsultinggroup.com[/url]. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.



ABOUT HURON



Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at [url="]www.huronconsultinggroup.com[/url].

