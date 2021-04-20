>
Business Wire
HNI Corporation Releases 2020 Social Responsibility Report

April 20, 2021


HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI)



HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) and its family of brands are proud to release the 2020 HNI Corporate Social Responsibility Report today. The report describes HNI’s commitment to be a responsible global citizen, positively impact the planet, and be a community for everyone.



Notable accomplishments highlighted in the report include:





  • Supporting local communities during COVID with PPE donations; produced over 70,000 pieces delivered to 60+ organizations in need.




  • Signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge and launching HNI Belong, a broad-ranging initiative with strong diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals.




  • Becoming a signatory of the UN Global Compact and committing to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.




  • Purchasing renewable electricity for 100% of its 2020 global electricity use and being recognized by the EPA Green Power Partnership as a National Top 100 green power user.




  • Setting science-based targets and achieving its target to reduce combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 35%.




HNI has also introduced its next set of environmental and social goals, including an annual philanthropy target of 1% of pre-tax profit, moving to 100% recyclable packaging for products by 2025, pursuing zero waste to landfill at all facilities by 2030, and more.



“More than ever, it is clear to me that the connections among our business, our environment, and our people, including customers, members, suppliers, and communities where we do business, are critical to our collective long-term success as we make better choices today for a better tomorrow. We have built upon the goals we set in 2018 to increase our transparency, our positive impacts, and our commitments to the planet and our members,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



The report is available on the Corporation’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hnicorp.com%2Fsocial-responsibility[/url].



About HNI Corporation



HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at [url="]www.hnicorp.com[/url].

