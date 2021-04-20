>
Westlake Chemical Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:WLK -2.54%


Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) will release its first quarter earnings for 2021 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.



To access the conference call, dial (855) 760-8160, or (704) 288-0624 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference passcode 4677649.



The conference call will also be available via webcast at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Ffmi27wgt[/url] and the earnings release can be obtained via the company’s Web page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.westlake.com%2Fnews%2Fdefault.aspx[/url].



A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after its conclusion for seven days. To hear a replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay passcode is 4677649.



About Westlake:



Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at [url="]www.westlake.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005797/en/


