Medical Marijuana, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference on April 20 at 1 p.m. EST

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s CEO Dr. Stuart Titus will be presenting virtually at a cannabis investing conference, the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference, on Tuesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.



Titus will discuss the Company’s long-running success as a leader in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid industry, including becoming the first to create a global product pipeline of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products, the first to legally ship CBD across U.S. state lines and the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay. Titus was one of the first major U.S.-based investors in the cannabis industry and will share how he intends to continue leading the Company to success as the industry evolves.

“The North American cannabis industry has seen tremendous growth in the last year and we are proud to have been one of the first companies to help build the industry into what it has become today,” Titus said. “Our current growth strategy takes the industry’s great progress into account as we prepare to evolve alongside it and continue filling the ever-changing needs of our consumers.”

The Sequire Cannabis Conference is a one-day event that brings together a select group of U.S. investors and leading industry participants in the cannabis space. The event will feature video presentations from more than 15 companies, organized in five tracks for attendees.

For those who cannot attend the live presentation, a video webcast of the presentation will be available. To learn more about the 2021 Sequire Cannabis Conference and register to participate, visit https://cannabis-conference.mysequire.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Supervisor

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

[email protected]

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

[email protected]