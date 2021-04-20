Vocera Customer Success Team Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award





[url="]Vocera+Communications%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced its customer success team has been named a winner in the [url="]2021+Excellence+in+Customer+Service+Award[/url] presented by Business Intelligence Group (BIG). The Vocera Customer Success Team was selected for its innovative response and service in support of hospitals and health systems in need during the pandemic.







When COVID-19 started causing patient surges, many hospitals around the world called the Vocera Customer Success Team first for help. The team designed new COVID-specific workflows and expedited product implementations for customers using the wearable Vocera Badge and Smartbadge in pop-up isolations rooms, in triage tents, and more to help protect and connect overwhelmed care teams. Deployments that traditionally took place in person and on site had to be done virtually. In 2020, 87% of these services were delivered remotely, an increase from an average of 55%.







“Many of our product implementations during the start of the pandemic in 2020 were completed in less than half the time of a normal deployment because members of the Vocera Customer Success Team wanted to be a part of the solution,” said Josh Mahler, vice president of professional services. “Our team leveraged a rapid deployment model to streamline the completion of tasks, and several people volunteered to work after normal business hours, on weekends, and on holidays to help our customers in need.”







“Members of the team went out of their way to support customers as quickly as possible and proactively reached out to their hospital contacts to discuss and co-design creative solutions to help support frontline workers. They wanted to do whatever they could to make our customers’ lives easier during this very challenging time,” said Lori Dickinson-Miller, vice president of technical support. “Many of our employees have clinical backgrounds and understand the challenges and needs in mission-critical healthcare environments.”







More than 50 Vocera employees are clinicians, and many of them are part of the company’s customer success team. Understanding how the pandemic would likely impact the healthcare industry and the company, the team conducted a large virtual training summit, enabling the team to pivot quickly. The team also added a chatbot to the Vocera website to provide faster online service. Experiencing the highest case volume ever, the team maintained a customer support score of 4.88 out of 5.0. During the busiest COVID months, it was 4.9. Additionally, the team solved a third of the cases within 24 hours, while reducing backlog.







“On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn’t be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “It is our honor to recognize the Vocera Customer Success Team as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”







Organizations from across the globe submitted their service innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.







About Vocera





The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit [url="]www.vocera.com[/url] to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.







Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.







About Business Intelligence Group





The [url="]Business+Intelligence+Group[/url] was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005801/en/