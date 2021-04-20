Perficient Wins Red Hat North American Partner of the Year Award

[url="]Perficient%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has been named the Application Platform Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., a leading provider of open source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.Red Hat honored Perficient with the award for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Perficient was recognized for excellence in delivering solutions using Red Hat OpenShift, a leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.“Perficient is proud to be recognized with this distinguished award from Red Hat,” said Vishal Rajpal, area vice president, Perficient. “This award is a testament to the power of open source solutions as customer needs and industries continue to evolve. Our application and cloud modernization expertise has allowed us to grow our Red Hat collaboration to what it is today, with dedicated sellers, delivery teams, and thought leaders that enable us to deliver value for clients through application platform modernization.”Red Hat’s 2020 North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. The awards recognize honorees for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.“Perficient is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Ernest Jones, vice president, North America Commercial Partners, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Perficient and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their customers.”For more information about Perficient’s [url="]Red+Hat[/url] expertise, [url="]subscribe[/url] to Perficient’s blog, and follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit [url="]www.perficient.com[/url].Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005816/en/