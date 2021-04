SenesTech Announces Renewed and Expanded Agreement with Agri-Turf for Distribution of ContraPest®

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary, next generation technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the renewal and expansion of its distribution agreement with Agri-Turf Distributing, LLC ("Agri-Turf") for the marketing, sale and distribution of ContraPest® in California.

"Agri-Turf's management team has deep experience in the pest management industry, particularly in the California market, and their team believes in delivering the most innovative technology and products to their customers. ContraPest has demonstrated, improved and sustained success in reducing rat populations when incorporated into an integrated pest management plan. This makes Agri-Turf an ideal partner as we expand our reach into California," Ken Siegel, CEO of SenesTech, commented.

"We are excited to add Contrapest as an additional option for pest management programs. Partnering with Senestech is an opportunity to help our customers with their rodent control challenges," said Rich Records, President of Agri-Turf.

Both companies plan to launch joint marketing and sales initiatives.

"Agri-Turf has been an important distributor for SenesTech, but we are excited to take this partnership to the next level," added Steve Krause, EVP for commercialization at SenesTech. "SenesTech has dedicated Technical Field Sales staff to co-call on accounts with Agri-Turf and the marketing teams are developing targeted awareness campaigns to meet the growing demand for ContraPest."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the model for pest management by targeting one of the root causes of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology with an approach that targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes in rat populations, inducing egg loss in female rats and impairing sperm development in males. Using a proprietary bait delivery method, ContraPest® is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rat communities. ContraPest® is designed, formulated and dispensed to be low hazard for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, where the active ingredients break down rapidly.

For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning continued or additional deployments or success of deployments and success of our products; the continued potential impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business; the Company's strategy and target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; expected benefits of the Company's initiatives and continuation of those initiatives; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectation regarding costs, expenses and cash and continuing its cost improvement plan; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market acceptance and demand for the Company's products, customers completing order commitments, the Company's ability to reduce costs and execute on its plans and continuing to believe it is following the best strategy, the Company having sufficient financing, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

