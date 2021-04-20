Bulk Brine Sample Completed

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased announce it has completed a bulk brine sample at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina. The purpose of the program is to provide Chemphys Chengdu of Chengdu China, and Lilac Solutions, of Oakland, California, a large brine sample for Direct Lithium Extraction test work. The well head located on the Tramo Claim block was opened and run for 12 hours, and then three 2,000-liter brine samples were obtained. The samples have been processed through Salta, Argentina, and are now in shipment. All work was completed under the supervision of Mr. William Feyerabend, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Conventional lithium extraction involves the construction of large evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium contained in the raw brine. The costs of pond construction is significant, the environmental footprint is large, and the production lead time is approximately 18 months. These factors contribute to the challenges of applying the traditional evaporation process to meet increasing market demand. The Company is evaluating both conventional evaporation and DLE to determine the optimal process method for the HMN Li Project.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the HMN Li Project, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, the premier lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

