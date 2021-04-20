Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Launches Partnership with iHeartMedia to Mobilize Volunteers and Supporters Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The impactful mentoring message of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) will be highlighted on more than 850 live broadcast radio stations, thanks to a new partnership with iHeartMedia. The number one audio company in the United States selected BBBSA for the Communities Spotlight Media Grant Program. The goal of the Program is to provide a platform for organizations to inspire, educate and empower listeners to take a stand against systemic racism and promote social justice.

This initiative aligns with the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters to empower the potential of all youth through one-to-one mentoring, and the organization's commitment to Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI). The 100+ year old national non-profit was founded out of a need to offer an alternative path for youth facing the juvenile justice system. Today, there are more than 230+ local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, located in every state, from rural communities to major metropolitan areas.

Beginning today a series of PSAs featuring voices of current youth (called "Littles") will air on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021. The spots are focused on the need for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors, and most especially Black men.

"We appreciate the support of iHeartMedia and the opportunity to reach more volunteers and to share our message," said Artis Stevens, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "With 30,000 kids still waiting for a mentor, the power of this message will inspire caring adults to get involved and support their local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies."

Stevens, who has more than 25 years of expertise in marketing and the youth development sector, will also lend his voice and perspective by joining iHeartMedia's Black Information Network (BIN) Advisory Board. BIN is a 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. Advisory Board members serve as champions to help foster the common understanding necessary to create real, positive and lasting societal change through the Black Information Network (BIN).

"Thousands of young people across the U.S. are facing social isolation due to the pandemic and the need for connection is even stronger within Black communities that were hardest hit," said Tony ColesPresident of BIN: Black Information Network, and Division President - Metro Markets at iHeartMedia. "Through iHeart's partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America we hope to increase equity for all youth, and especially those lacking male role models or those that have experienced loss due to the pandemic. Big Brothers Big Sisters has been positively influencing young lives for over a century and the need for male volunteers right now is critical to their mission."

iHeartMedia will also be a thought leader and participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) 2021 Virtual National Conference Bigger Together June 28-July 1. More than 3,000 local BBBS leaders and staff members from across the country are anticipated to connect during BBBSA's annual national conference for training, professional development, and peer-sharing. Each year, outstanding youth, volunteers and BBBSA supporters share powerful stories of resilience and hope. Those selected as national ambassadors for BBBS will be honored at a virtual star-studded gala with entertainment and special guests. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and our commitment to JEDI, please visit our website, bbbs.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 230+ local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in broadcast and streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

