Adyen and NDM Hospitality partner to bring unified payments across brands

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, has been selected by NDM Hospitality, an innovator in the travel and dining industries, to process payments for their brands across Florida, including the Margaritaville Orlando Resort, Encore Resort at Reunion, The Bear's Den Resort, Beach Walk Resorts, and BurgerFi restaurants. Adyen will support point-of-sale and ecommerce volume for the hotel properties and restaurants, providing NDM Hospitality with a unified commerce solution.

Adyen's platform gives NDM Hospitality a holistic omnichannel view of all data which will be used to enhance customer experiences. Adyen will also be supporting NDM Hospitality with the launch of their Spire Loyalty platform for other like-minded hoteliers' needs with regard to property management services. The two companies have common partnerships with Oracle Hospitality and Agilysys, making the integration seamless.

"We see the value in using one platform for all payments. The consolidation of platforms, ease of use, and advanced data views are just a few reasons we decided to work with Adyen," said Nick Falcone, Managing Principal at NDM Hospitality. "Not only does Adyen make sense for our business now, they will also help us become more efficient as we evolve. We'll continue growing with them as new technologies emerge, allowing us to be ready for anything that may come."

Adyen's platform offers many benefits to hospitality brands:

The ability to unify payments across properties, channels, and regions within a single platform

A centralized reporting portal that shows payments and reconciliation records across all properties and channels, including guest data to ensure great customer experiences

Terminal management from one place — terminals will detect guest language and let them choose their preferred currency to support conversion services

The ability to let customers pay at the table in restaurants and bars, choose precalculated tip amounts, and offer split payments so guests can easily share the cost of their meal

"The hospitality industry has seen a major shift to digitalization as consumer demands have changed over the last year. This transformation has led to many brands rethinking their approach to customer experiences," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. "We are excited about our partnership with NDM Hospitality to help them not only navigate that digital transformation but also help create even better experiences for their guests."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with NDM Hospitality as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About NDM Hospitality

Founded in 2011, NDM Hospitality Services, LLC is an innovator in the travel and dining industries. We are known for recognizing changing consumer needs and creating new vacation concepts in response. Our primary focus is on family ventures because strengthening and celebrating families is at the heart of everything we do. In fact, our business is a family venture that was established by brothers Nicholas, Daniel, and Matthew Falcone.

NDM Hospitality's fastest-growing company, Rentyl Resorts , has launched the first branded residential resorts in the world. This new travel sector blends the comforts of a home with the experience of a resort under a consistent brand. Each brand has a unique identity and quality of accommodations and service, and it appeals to a distinct type of consumers. We've formed incredible partnerships with brands such as Margaritaville Resort Orlando, which is inspired by Jimmy Buffett, and The Bear's Den Resort Orlando, which is inspired by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. We've also created our own special brands, Encore Resort at Reunion and Spectrum Resort Orlando.

The resorts all have upscale amenities, such as water parks, resort pools, dining experiences, concierge services, fitness centers, spa services, and so much more. Combining the best aspects of a five-star hotel with the amazing experience of staying in a curated resort residence that can be as large as 10,000 square feet makes for an unforgettable vacation.

