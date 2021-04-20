Travel + Leisure Announces the 2021 It List of Best New Hotels

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces its annual It List of the best new hotels of the year, spotlighting the 73 most remarkable new and newly redone properties around the globe. Selected by the editors of Travel + Leisure, the hotels on this 16th annual list provide experiences that are sure to inspire wanderlust, offering travelers more reasons to make plans to get up and go. The 2021 It List is featured in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands now, and at www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.

Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure, said, "It's an honor to recognize each of these standout new properties that offer travelers so much to look forward to. In a year when hotels were challenged to rethink their approach to just about everything, the industry forged ahead. Our list of properties spans the globe, showcasing resilience, determination and hope for the future. The 2021 It List is a reminder of so many of the joys of travel, and this latest crop of openings is as exciting as any we've seen in the 16 years of creating the It List."

The hotels are located in 29 countries across six continents and a represent a variety of styles from safari lodges and luxury beach resorts to chic city escapes, wellness retreats and getaways that offer easy access to nature. The It List includes 30 properties in the United States, including six in California and five across New York state, as well as in destinations such as Denver, Des Moines, Chicago, Boston, Scottsdale, Austin, New Orleans, Charleston, Palm Beach and more.

The Travel + Leisure 2021 It List of best new hotels, listed in alphabetical order by region, are as follows:

Africa and the Middle East

Angama Safari Camp, Kenya

Arthaus Beirut

Habitas Namibia

Jack's Camp, Botswana

Kruger Shalati, Kruger National Park, South Africa

St. Regis Cairo

Singita Sabora Tented Camp, Tanzania

Xigera Safari Lodge, Okavango Delta, Botswana

Asia

Ace Hotel Kyoto, Japan

Capella Bangkok

Higashiyama Niseko Village, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Hokkaido, Japan

Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, Japan

The Johri at Lal Haveli, Jaipur, India

The Leela Palace Jaipur, India

One&Only Desaru Coast, Desaru, Malaysia

The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon

Zannier Hotels Bai San Hô, Vietnam

Australia

Crown Sydney

Caribbean

Caerula Mar Club, Bahamas

Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica

Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, St. Bart's

Rosewood Little Dix Bay, British Virgin Islands

Central and South America

Cielo Lodge, Costa Rica

Six Senses Botanique, Brazil

Europe

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

Galleria Vik, Milan

Grand Universe Lucca, Italy

La Réserve Eden au Lac, Zurich

Les Sources de Cheverny, Loire Valley, France

Loire Valley Lodges, Esvres-sur-Indre, France

Maslina Resort, Stari Grad, Croatia

The Mayfair Townhouse, London

Paragon 700 Boutique Hotel & Spa, Puglia, Italy

The Pig - at Harlyn Bay, England

Villa Copenhagen, Denmark

North America

Adero Scottsdale, Autograph Collection, Arizona

Camp Sarika by Amangiri, Utah

Cara Hotel, Los Angeles

The Chloe, New Orleans

Círculo Mexicano, Mexico City

Columns, New Orleans

Commodore Perry Estate, Austin, Texas

Edgartown Inn, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Emeline, Charleston, South Carolina

Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Mexico

Harbor View Hotel, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Hew & Draw, Newfoundland, Canada

Hotel Kansas City, Missouri

Hotel Magdalena, Austin, Texas

Hotel Sin Nombre, Oaxaca, Mexico

Hotel Ynez, Solvang, California

Lake House on Canandaigua, New York

Life House Lower Highlands, Denver

Life House Nantucket, Massachusetts

The Maker, Hudson, New York

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Washington, Connecticut

Miraval Berkshires, Lenox, Massachusetts

Montage Healdsburg, California

The Newbury Boston

Nobu Chicago

One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Palmaïa, The House of Aïa, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Paradero Todos Santos, Baja Sur, Mexico

Riggs Washington DC

The Rockaway Hotel, New York City

The Roundtree, Amagansett, New York

Stables Inn, Paso Robles, California

Surety Hotel, Des Moines

Urban Cowboy Catskills, New York

White Elephant Palm Beach, Florida

White Water Cambria, California

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley, California

Wander the Resort, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada

Beginning in early 2020, Travel + Leisure editors researched hundreds of new properties across the globe. Travel + Leisure sent contributors and editors to visit the top selections resulting in the 2021 It List. To learn more about why each property is named to the Travel + Leisure 2021 It List, visit www.travelandleisure.com/it-list.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in the U.S. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Luxury Group of best-in-class brands and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel--leisure-announces-the-2021-it-list-of-best-new-hotels-301272634.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation