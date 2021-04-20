>
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:STBA -2.04%

PR Newswire

INDIANA, Pa., April 20, 2021

INDIANA, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held April 19, 2021. This is comparable to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the April 19, 2021 closing price of $32.82 is 3.4 percent. The dividend is payable May 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 6, 2021.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-declares-dividend-301272691.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.


