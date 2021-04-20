Sanuk® Partners with the Surfrider Foundation for Earth Day Capsule Collection

GOLETA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has teamed up with longtime partner the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves and beaches, to release a limited-edition footwear collection for all genders. Sanuk has donated $25,000 to the Surfrider Foundation this year, and an additional $3 per pair donation will go to the Surfrider Foundation for every pair of We Got Your Back Surfrider product sold, with a minimum guaranteed total donation of $44,000, aligning with Sanuk's ongoing mission to protect happy places. The collection arrives online and in stores today, just in time for International Hemp Day on April 21 and Earth Day on April 22.

The eco-minded collaboration features a variation of the You Got My Back, one of Sanuk's most popular lightweight outdoor slippers. Offered for all genders, the new Sanuk x Surfrider We Got Your Back features 100% hemp uppers, classic cotton Baja blanket trim, custom debossed branding, jute inlay in the outsole and responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group. Perfect for slipping on after catching some waves, strolling the boardwalk or chilling at home, the Sanuk x Surfrider We Got Your Back is a purposeful combination of comfort, sustainable materials and style.

"After working closely with the incredible team at Surfrider since 2017, it's awesome to see our partnership culminate with a footwear collaboration," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "We have immense respect for this organization, and we believe this collection will drive consumer awareness for the cause, while giving our audience a way to give back and support Surfrider's efforts to protect our happy places."

The launch also reflects Sanuk's ongoing partnership with the Surfrider Foundation on both a national and local chapter level to support water quality testing, beach cleanups, inspire environmental protection and provide educational content.

"We're excited to work together with our partners at Sanuk to support clean water, healthy beaches and the places we love," said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. "With this collaboration, Sanuk's leadership will contribute to our grassroots work across the nation to protect our ocean, waves and beaches for all people."

The Sanuk x Surfrider collection launches today in stores and on Sanuk.com and retails for $55.

For more information about the Sanuk x Surfrider collection, visit www.sanuk.com/surfrider or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton and @surfrider.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 170 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 700 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

