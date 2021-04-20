First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company First Command Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, First Command Financial Services, Inc. owns 427 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, XLC, XLY, GXC, STZ, EEM, VOO, DELL, SMH, MS, JETS, AAL, BABA, ILF, ALK, SNA, SGEN, NTAP, CHWY, VTRS, MDC, CMA, KEY, GBX, FL, AAXJ, VIAC, ETN, VEU, DTE, IEMG, SCHF, IVE, FLOT, FNDX, FNDF, EQH, GNR, PRFZ, PXF, PXH, SCHA, SCHD, VTEB, SCHH, VXUS, SCHP, SCHX, SLY, TFI, TIP, VPL, VSS, PTC, ALGN, ALL, AME, CNC, CNP, INGR, DECK, EMN, FMNB, HOG, PEAK, LEG, MRVL, MCK, ES, BIL, RBBN, TJX, WAB, ENPH, NOW, LIND, VRTV, VMD, PDD, WORK, VNT, ROOT, AIV, AMJ,

NVDA, XLC, XLY, GXC, STZ, EEM, VOO, DELL, SMH, MS, JETS, AAL, BABA, ILF, ALK, SNA, SGEN, NTAP, CHWY, VTRS, MDC, CMA, KEY, GBX, FL, AAXJ, VIAC, ETN, VEU, DTE, IEMG, SCHF, IVE, FLOT, FNDX, FNDF, EQH, GNR, PRFZ, PXF, PXH, SCHA, SCHD, VTEB, SCHH, VXUS, SCHP, SCHX, SLY, TFI, TIP, VPL, VSS, PTC, ALGN, ALL, AME, CNC, CNP, INGR, DECK, EMN, FMNB, HOG, PEAK, LEG, MRVL, MCK, ES, BIL, RBBN, TJX, WAB, ENPH, NOW, LIND, VRTV, VMD, PDD, WORK, VNT, ROOT, AIV, AMJ, Added Positions: DGRO, IVV, GSLC, IEFA, AMZN, IJR, IAU, BMY, VTI, AAPL, DHR, IJJ, TSLA, FDX, RTX, XLF, XLK, MSFT, IJH, XLV, HD, UPS, SYK, EMB, QQQ, ZBH, MA, IWM, DG, COST, FB, LHX, EFA, CAT, BK, GOOG, FTV, DOW, CI, AVGO, V, ICLN, DFS, IXUS, CSCO, KO, WBA, GOOGL, XLU, SO, XLP, CRM, JPM, JNJ, PG, NTR, VYM, XLI, NSC, DD, XLE, DUK, AEP, ADP, BAC, MO, VWO, BLDP, TFC, VOE, JKL, VEA, VOD, GD, ITW, IP, K, MDT, MET, OXY, PEP, PEG, SLB, DE, DHS, WEC, EBAY, DAL, TEL, MELI, SAIC, QSR, PYPL, CTVA, CARR, CL,

DGRO, IVV, GSLC, IEFA, AMZN, IJR, IAU, BMY, VTI, AAPL, DHR, IJJ, TSLA, FDX, RTX, XLF, XLK, MSFT, IJH, XLV, HD, UPS, SYK, EMB, QQQ, ZBH, MA, IWM, DG, COST, FB, LHX, EFA, CAT, BK, GOOG, FTV, DOW, CI, AVGO, V, ICLN, DFS, IXUS, CSCO, KO, WBA, GOOGL, XLU, SO, XLP, CRM, JPM, JNJ, PG, NTR, VYM, XLI, NSC, DD, XLE, DUK, AEP, ADP, BAC, MO, VWO, BLDP, TFC, VOE, JKL, VEA, VOD, GD, ITW, IP, K, MDT, MET, OXY, PEP, PEG, SLB, DE, DHS, WEC, EBAY, DAL, TEL, MELI, SAIC, QSR, PYPL, CTVA, CARR, CL, Reduced Positions: SPLV, FVD, BSCL, BA, XOM, LMT, VIG, RDS.A, SHW, BUD, BRK.B, AMGN, WMT, BSCM, HON, T, NEE, PFF, VUG, IVW, PPG, PNC, SPIP, AFL, VO, IDV, DVY, TMO, UNP, VZ, APD, DIS, DES, PM, PSX, ABBV, MRNA, AMCR, ABT, BNDX, IJK, INTC, MDLZ, D, MRK, IWS, ORCL, SPY, CVX, PHM, CVS, CSX, IWF, IWV, VB, SLV, LUV, MCD, AES, AXP, AIG, AMAT, COP, LLY, EMR, GIS, HPQ, OTIS, NVS, ROK, SRE, MMM, SU, TGT, TXN, WFC,

SPLV, FVD, BSCL, BA, XOM, LMT, VIG, RDS.A, SHW, BUD, BRK.B, AMGN, WMT, BSCM, HON, T, NEE, PFF, VUG, IVW, PPG, PNC, SPIP, AFL, VO, IDV, DVY, TMO, UNP, VZ, APD, DIS, DES, PM, PSX, ABBV, MRNA, AMCR, ABT, BNDX, IJK, INTC, MDLZ, D, MRK, IWS, ORCL, SPY, CVX, PHM, CVS, CSX, IWF, IWV, VB, SLV, LUV, MCD, AES, AXP, AIG, AMAT, COP, LLY, EMR, GIS, HPQ, OTIS, NVS, ROK, SRE, MMM, SU, TGT, TXN, WFC, Sold Out: SHM, EFAV, SGT, FANG, DGS, IGSB, EV, VIA, REGN, CBMG, NXTD, RF, DXJ, EEMV, O, ITA, ERF,

For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 196,735 shares, 16.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 806,794 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 670,431 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,014,716 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.50% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 330,122 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $616.338600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.42. The stock is now traded at around $238.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.46. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 1,014,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3363.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 469.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $65.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $242.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $487.28.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.17%. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 59,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 99.76%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 23 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.88%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $389.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $269.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.51%. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $67.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 94.04%. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. First Command Financial Services, Inc. still held 176 shares as of 2021-03-31.