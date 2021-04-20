Foster Group, Inc. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company Foster Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Lumos Pharma Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Foster Group, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTWO, MTUM, ESGU, ETN, BSV, IQLT, MCHI, IEMG, VLUE, USMV, ESGD, HFC, SCHH, BND, HD, ROK, FNDE, SBUX, CRON,

VTWO, MTUM, ESGU, ETN, BSV, IQLT, MCHI, IEMG, VLUE, USMV, ESGD, HFC, SCHH, BND, HD, ROK, FNDE, SBUX, CRON, Added Positions: VTV, VTI, VBR, VEA, PLTR, IVV, VWO, QUAL, OVV, DIA, SCHF, SCHB, QQQ, TSLA, MSFT, SCHA, VPU, EEM, JPM, CVX, SCHE, CSCO, FB, SCHX, GOOGL, MO, AMZN, T, BNDX, UNH, CMCSA, DE, FIS, IDEX, PFG, PM, PEP, IBM, IEFA,

VTV, VTI, VBR, VEA, PLTR, IVV, VWO, QUAL, OVV, DIA, SCHF, SCHB, QQQ, TSLA, MSFT, SCHA, VPU, EEM, JPM, CVX, SCHE, CSCO, FB, SCHX, GOOGL, MO, AMZN, T, BNDX, UNH, CMCSA, DE, FIS, IDEX, PFG, PM, PEP, IBM, IEFA, Reduced Positions: VNQ, VNQI, SCHO, SPGI, NGL, WK, WFC, ABT, EFV, GE, CASY, AXP, PG, XOM, BA, VB, VXUS, GOOG, BABA,

VNQ, VNQI, SCHO, SPGI, NGL, WK, WFC, ABT, EFV, GE, CASY, AXP, PG, XOM, BA, VB, VXUS, GOOG, BABA, Sold Out: LUMO, F,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 914,498 shares, 29.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 893,675 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.19% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,914,325 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 339,865 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 163,268 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.61. The stock is now traded at around $138.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.282800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 337.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 265,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 72,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 54.25%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumos Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $11.58 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $16.83.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.38.