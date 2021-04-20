PDS Planning, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind

Investment company PDS Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDS Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q1, PDS Planning, Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJH, VUG, TGT, CAT, GLW, DUK, ESGE, SHOP, AMAT, SONY, VTV, AVGO, TMO, NSC, NFLX, KB, INFY, CNI, SCHF,

IJH, VUG, TGT, CAT, GLW, DUK, ESGE, SHOP, AMAT, SONY, VTV, AVGO, TMO, NSC, NFLX, KB, INFY, CNI, SCHF, Added Positions: AGG, IVV, VEA, BNDX, VWO, IGSB, BSV, VBR, VIG, MUB, SUB, VYM, GEF, T, IEMG, NEE, VT, DIS, MA, VIGI, XOM, V, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TSM, NI, UNP, ADP, GOOGL, EMR, AMZN, CSCO, AEP, CVX, SUSB, CRM, TSLA, VOO, ANTM, VZ, UNH, UGP, TM, TXN, D, PLD, ADBE, CI, CMCSA, COP, DE, SBUX, ETN, GE, HD, INTC, JNJ, LB, MCD, NVDA, NVS, ABEV, SHW, ASML, MMM, ASX, MO, AZN, BAC, BA, BMY, UL, SCHA, KMB, IAU, GLDM, GLD, MDT, WIT, LPL, HBAN, MFG,

AGG, IVV, VEA, BNDX, VWO, IGSB, BSV, VBR, VIG, MUB, SUB, VYM, GEF, T, IEMG, NEE, VT, DIS, MA, VIGI, XOM, V, PYPL, BABA, GOOG, TSM, NI, UNP, ADP, GOOGL, EMR, AMZN, CSCO, AEP, CVX, SUSB, CRM, TSLA, VOO, ANTM, VZ, UNH, UGP, TM, TXN, D, PLD, ADBE, CI, CMCSA, COP, DE, SBUX, ETN, GE, HD, INTC, JNJ, LB, MCD, NVDA, NVS, ABEV, SHW, ASML, MMM, ASX, MO, AZN, BAC, BA, BMY, UL, SCHA, KMB, IAU, GLDM, GLD, MDT, WIT, LPL, HBAN, MFG, Reduced Positions: ACWV, NIO, ISTB, MSFT, JPM, VTI, RWO, VEU, VSS, SDY, AAPL, MRK, PG, IWN, LOW, SPHD, SPY, PSX, DOCU, FB, UMC, USB, WEN, IBM, DHR, EFAV, IWM, QCOM, ORCL, LMT, CVS,

ACWV, NIO, ISTB, MSFT, JPM, VTI, RWO, VEU, VSS, SDY, AAPL, MRK, PG, IWN, LOW, SPHD, SPY, PSX, DOCU, FB, UMC, USB, WEN, IBM, DHR, EFAV, IWM, QCOM, ORCL, LMT, CVS, Sold Out: SLYV, FNDF, CRSP, ESGU,

For the details of PDS Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pds+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 600,533 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 157,988 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 134,328 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,462 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,192 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.15%

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $268.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 55,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $209.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26. The stock is now traded at around $100.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 144,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 39,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 207,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.740100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 148,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.282800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 106,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

PDS Planning, Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.