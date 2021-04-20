Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

Investment company Beacon Financial Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Bank of America Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,583 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 113,102 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 73,349 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 50,267 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.22% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,646 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $85.88. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 317.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.282800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 16,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 73,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.63%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 217.32%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $259.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.61.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.52.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51.