Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q1, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEMB, EWQ,
- Added Positions: VTI, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VWO, TIP, IAU, IEF, EWJ, IEMG,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 470,846 shares, 76.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 97,100 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 70,372 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.02%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 49,695 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.23%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 23,690 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.
