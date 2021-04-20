>
Articles 

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust

April 20, 2021 | About: LEMB -0.03% EWQ -1.91%

Investment company Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q1, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 11 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 470,846 shares, 76.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 97,100 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 70,372 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.02%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 49,695 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.23%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 23,690 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.39 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $34.18. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.



