Busey Trust CO Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, BorgWarner Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Fortive Corp, RLI Corp

April 20, 2021 | About: BRK.B -0.83% CL +1.21% LIN -0.71% JCI -0.78% VOO -0.71% IBM +3.62% BWA -2.53% MINT +0.02% QCRH -2.43% STLD -2.56% VTRS -2.04% G -0.24%

Champaign, IL, based Investment company Busey Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, BorgWarner Inc, Linde PLC, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Fortive Corp, RLI Corp, DocuSign Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Trust CO. As of 2021Q1, Busey Trust CO owns 317 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Busey Trust CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 967,132 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 405,744 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 900,335 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,728 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 642,341 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $268.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 131,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 190,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Linde PLC by 99.08%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38. The stock is now traded at around $287.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 39,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 92.13%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 183,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 384.78%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $138.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $60.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Busey Trust CO. Also check out:

